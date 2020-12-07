Cong legislator pushes for CM-level border talks

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Raising concern over the countless problems faced by border residents of the state, Congress MLA from Nongpoh, Mayral Born Syiem has asked the state government to focus its energy on the 12 area of differences with Assam while calling for chief minister-level talks between the neighbouring states to sort out the long-pending issues.

Stating that the issue has been a burning one for a long time, Syiem drew the state government’s attention to the problems faced by the border residents in all the 12 areas of differences.

Citing a case, Syiem said, “Last year one SSA school was constructed but it was soon dismantled by Assam. They brought a JCB and dismantled the school structure and till now nothing has been done by the Meghalaya government.”

Syiem had raised the issue during the Autumn session of the Assembly.

Congress MLA from Rambrai-Jyrngam Kimfa Marbaniang, whose constituency includes parts of the border areas with Assam, pointed to the lack of development in those areas and demanded more scheme.

He argued that while Meghalaya government has been ignoring the border population, Assam has been sanctioning several scheme in the border areas.

He also stated that Assam has been creating obstacles during implementation of PMGSY schemes.