Opp Congress proposes all-party meet on ILP

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Opposition Congress has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to lead a delegation of all 60 MLAs of the Assembly to Delhi to impress upon the Centre to grant the popular demand for ILP system of regulation.

Congress Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie said on Sunday that the Centre seems to have taken for granted the demand of the state for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to head to Delhi with all the sixty MLAs and three MPs to pressurize the Centre and if the pleas fail even going to the extent of agitating in Delhi.

Stating that 19 Congress MLAs will stick to the resolution passed unanimously in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and did not raise any more doubt as they left it to the capacity of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues who from time to time go and meet the Union Home Minister, the Opposition Chief Whip said, “Now this issue is almost reaching one year and we have to again remind the Centre especially the Union Home Minister of whatever has been committed for this issue”.

Pointing out that earlier when the demand was at its peak, the Union Home Minister had asked the chief minister to pass the resolution in the State Assembly and return to him, Sawkmie said, “I would like to request that he should fulfil the promise but it seems he has taken the demand for granted”.

“Now it is high time the chief minister should fix appointment with the Union Home Minister and all the sixty MLAs including the three MPs should go to Delhi,” he said.

Stressing that this move is important, Sawkmie said, “On this matter we cannot go separately as Congress, NPP or regional party; we have to be one and stick to our resolution that we have passed”.

Demanding from the Centre to take a decision at the earliest, Sawkmie said, “From our end we should put pressure on the Union Home Minister and all sixty should stand united.”

He further said that if that move does not work, than they will have to protest in New Delhi. “Now is the time; if they do not listen to all sixty MLAs and MPs we will have to protest in Delhi,” he added.

Referring to the protest of farmers in the national capital on farm bill, Sawkmie said, “We understand that this matter now depends much on Delhi and not with the state government. The state government is ready 100 per cent to implement ILP while the Centre seems adamant and therefore we have to put pressure now and if they do not respect, protest”.

Highlighting that Governor, Satya Pal Malik has also come out in support of the issue, Sawkmie said, “I expressed my thanks to the Governor as he knows and listens to the problems of the people”.

“Getting support from the Governor is an added advantage as Delhi may also consider our demand. I am hopeful things will be in the right track as expected by the people of our state,” he added.