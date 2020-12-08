‘Centre should decide on talks with HNLC’

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Meghalaya Government has left it to the Centre to take a call as far as holding peace talks with the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) is concerned.

The statement came from Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong after the recovery of large quantities of explosives in East Jaintia Hills and a recent IED blast there.

“We have already taken up the matter with the central government so let them decide on the issue,” Tynsong told reporters here on Monday.

Asking HNLC to stop all their illegal activities if the banned group wants to hold discussions with the government, the deputy chief minister maintained that the government will remain firm against any illegality.

“We are firm and will deal with any illegality seriously,” Tynsong said.

It may be mentioned that the recovery of a large quantity of explosives in East Jaintia Hills recently has kept the police on high alert even as investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Sources earlier maintained that the explosives found were the same used in the IED blast in Soo Kilo on November 26 for which the banned outfit has claimed responsibility.

Reacting to a query about people who use explosives without license, Tynsong said that an Act is already in place and the authorised dealers of explosives need to give their book of accounts on quarterly basis to the government.

Even the experts from the concerned department conduct inspections on a regular basis.

The HNLC from time to time have been reiterating their stand for peace talks and even the state government often responds to the call by asking the HNLC to stop their illegal activities but the ice between the group and the government is yet to be broken.