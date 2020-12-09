I am a huge advocate for therapy: Selena

Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalise conversations related to such issues.

“I think it’s less scary when you talk about it. So, that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did. I think I had a moment where I felt different, like, ‘Why do I react this way?’ ‘Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?’ and I had to figure that out,” Gomez said at the virtual Teen Vogue Summit.

She says her journey personally has been all about her timing.

“When I felt like it was working and that’s when I suddenly became so obsessed with making sure that everybody I knew understood that sharing your emotions were great,” the pop star pointed out.

Gomez began working with therapists in her early 20s, and she feels it has helped her change. (IANS)