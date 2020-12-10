Entry restrictions on outsiders from Dec 16

SHILLONG, Dec 9: Meghalaya is all set to open a new chapter of giving a sense of protection to the local tribals against unbridled entry of outsiders to the state, as the state braces for formal launching of its first entry and exit point along the national highway at Umling on December 16. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will do the honours.

Confirming this, Sangma said today that “The Umling entry point will be inaugurated on December 16 as we are going to resume tourism from December 21 so it will be activated by then.”

The entry-exit point, which is the first among many in the pipeline, will effectively serve as official station for mandatory checking of credentials of all those who wish to enter the state. The mechanism is conceived as a bulwark for unrestricted entry of “outsiders”, pending centre’s nod for ILP.

According to official sources, all entrants to the state would be required to furnish their personal details and documentary evidence in support of such claims before they are let in. Among others, valid passport, EPIC, Aadhar card among others will have to be presented by all local residents as well. Tourists will have to pre-register on-line their intended tour through an official app. Essential services would be exempted from it.

Meanwhile, the pressure groups are not letting their guards down and have chosen to wait and watch before commenting on this development.

“Only entry points in Umling is not enough. We need entry points in other areas of Khasi and Jaintia and Garo region also,” said Khasi Students’ Union president, Lambokstar Marngar.

Pointing out that the state government had already identified 18 locations in the different part of the Khasi and Jaintia region and Garo Hills, the KSU president said, “We have already requested the government that all these entry and exit points that have already been identified as part of the MRSSA should be fast-tracked like in Umling”.

The KSU president said, “Let the government inaugurate on December 16, we will see how it will operate.

) We will watch and after that we will comment based on this.”

“All this entry point should be completed then we will see how this mechanism works,” he added.

The state government had earlier de-sanctioned the administrative approval for construction of the facilitation centre at the entry and exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi district, evoking strong reaction from the pressure groups that have been pursuing the matter for years.

Before the protests could intensify, the state government made a new sanction to construct a prefab structure with a commitment to commission it before December 15.

Justifying the move, the state government had maintained that the entry point was earlier de-sanctioned as the original sanction for the project was Rs 15 crore and during land development work, it was found that the area had a rocky bed which would have entailed additional time and money.