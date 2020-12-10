Mukul urges Governor to recall MRSSA 2017

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator, Dr Mukul Sangma met Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik on Thursday and urged him to recall the principal (original) Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya Government amended the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act in 2020.

peaking to media persons after the meeting, Mukul Sangma said that the MRSSA 2017 should be recalled as the Act was more comprehensive.

During the meeting, the Leader of Opposition also urged the Governor impress upon the Centre to implement ILP in Meghalaya to allay the apprehension gripping the minds of the indigenous population as a fallout of the CAA which was passed by the Centre.