Groups move Centre seeking halt on academic council meet

SHILLONG, Dec 9: A day after some organisations accused the NEHU Vice Chancellor of misusing the extension of his term at the University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has refuted the allegations, stating that no illegal act has been committed by the VC, Prof SK Srivastava. However, the organisations — Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA), North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and Meghalaya Confederation for Academic Welfare (MeCAW) — have, regardless, moved the Union Ministry of Education, urging it abstain the VC from convening an academic council meeting.

Speaking to reporters, the Convener of MeCAW, Roy Kupar Synrem, while informing that the academic council meeting is slated for Thursday, said that the organisations will write to the Visitor of the University demanding Srivastava’s ouster if the Union Education Ministry fails to accede to the demand of stopping the meeting.

He also cast aspersions on the Meghalaya Government, stating that it should not be aloof but intervene by sending a representative.

He further alleged that the VC has proposed to amend Statute sub-clause 2A (2) of Statute-2 which relates to the expiry of the term of the Vice-Chancellor himself in an attempt to extend his term until the new VC joins by removing the maximum limit of one year.

‘Restoration’

Meanwhile, NEHU, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that the proposed amendment of statute 2(A) (2) will restore the earlier status that was in force during the time of former vice chancellors.

In 2011, during the incumbency of Vice-Chancellor Prof. A.N, Rai (2010-2013), the then Academic Council and Executive Council took a call to initiate the process to get the statute amended, it said, adding that the present VC wants to restore the earlier status which has worked fine since its inception till 2011.