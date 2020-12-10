51-yr-old man kills self in GH

TURA, Dec 9: A fifty-one-year-old man reportedly killed himself in an arecanut plantation of his uncle at Chandigre village of Chibinang on Wednesday.

The man approached Phulbari Police on Wednesday to inform that his relative, Rapson B Sangma, was found hanging from a tree at his plantation in Chandigre village.

The deceased had left his home on the 5th of this month informing his wife and family that he needed to go and visit his mother’s home. Police say prima facie there is no foul play suspected.