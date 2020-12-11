Conrad Sangma tests positive for COVID19

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has tested positive for COVID19. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister announced, “I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe.”

Meghalaya health officials have confirmed that the Chief Minister was having symptoms and tested positive for COVID19.