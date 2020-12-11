GHADC staff to be paid one month’s dues

TURA, Dec 10: Employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) will receive one month of their pending salaries, Council administrator, Dr Vijay Kumar D, has informed.

The pending salaries of the staff being released are the dues for the month of July 2018.

The release of the one month’s salary is expected to give rise to unhappiness and resentment among the employees, who are yet to be paid for 29 more months.

To make matters worse, the employees will be paid the pre-revised salary and not the latest financial package they have been demanding.

The accounts section of the GHADC has been asked to prepare and submit all financial-related matters on or before December 16.

Meanwhile, it is not known whether the employees will be provided with more months of their pending salaries before Christmas.

Earlier, reports had circulated that the employees would be paid three months’ pending dues, but were later termed false.

It may be mentioned that the GHADC needs several crores of rupees to pay hundreds of its staff.