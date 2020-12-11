Min assures transfer of villages to Mawkyrwat

MAWKYRWAT, Dec 10: C&RD Minister Hamletson Dohling has assured that the three villages – Sarin, Nongkynbah and Nongpdengkynbah — falling under Ranikor C&RD Block will be transferred to the jurisdiction of Mawkyrwat C&RD Block.

The commitment was made by the minister to a delegation of Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) Mawkyrwat Circle and Nongkynbah Area Unit, which met him recently in Shillong. General secretary of KSU Mawkyrwat Circle, Rutherford Lyngdoh, said that during the meeting the Union had apprised the minister of the problems faced by the people of the three villages regarding the travelling distance, which is nearer to Mawkyrwat (25 km) while Ranikor is about 50 km away from the villages. (Contd on P-9)