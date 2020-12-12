Irked GHADC staff resign

TURA, Dec 11: Exasperated over the one month’s salary announcement, over a dozen Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) employees on Friday tendered their resignations, giving vent to their dissent to the decision.

The news of the unlooked-for resignations spread like wildfire on social media with the resignation letters being mass-shared on WhatsApp.

According to the posts shared on WhatsApp, at least 14 employees have resigned on Friday.

According to sources, the staff, who have tendered their resignations, are said to have travelled to Shillong to confer about the pending salaries with Governor Satya Pal Malik but to no avail.

Albeit the employees, who have resigned, could not be contacted, the Joint Secretary of the Non Gazetted Employees Association has confirmed that some of the employees have resigned.

Association moves govt

The A’chik Association for Protection of Environment (AAPE) on Friday demanded of the state government to clear at least half of the salaries of the employees of GHADC before December 24 if payment of the full amount i.e., for 32 months is not possible.

In a statement issued here, the association, while terming Chief Minister Conrad Sangma a ‘resourceful Chief Minister’, said he should fulfil the dreams left behind by his father and work towards the welfare of the Garos.

Pointing out that the GHADC employees are being subjected to extreme economical hardships, the Association pointed out that due to the non-payment of salaries, the education of their children has been severely affected.

Reminding that Christmas is the biggest celebration for Garos, the Association said it would be wrong on the part of the government to deprive them of the celebrations.

Pointing out the alleged corruption taking place in GHADC, the Association warned of taking further steps to get to the bottom of the matter if the salaries are not cleared before Christmas.