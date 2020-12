SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported one more death due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours and with this the number of deaths due to the dreaded virus infection has gone up to125 even as the state reported 98 new cases in the same period.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 641 and with recovery of 50 more patients in the last 24 hours the number of recovered patients now stands at 11977.