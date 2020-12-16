BSF celebrates Victory Day of Bangladesh Independence War, Tributes paid to Killapara jawans

TURA: Forty-nine years ago, a handful of indian soldiers from the BSF manning a border outpost in Garo Hills thwarted an invasion by enemy forces of the East Pakistan army playing a crucial role during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

To mark the event-Victory Day to commemorate the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence, was celebrated by the Border Security Force in Garo Hills on Wednesday during which rich floral tributes were paid to nine BSF jawans who fought to the last man defending Killapara border outpost in Dalu from marauding East Pakistani soldiers who tried to cut off the strategic Dalu to Tura road during the war which ultimately resulted in the surrender of the Pakistani army at the hands of India and the creation of a new nation Bangladesh.

On the eve of Victory Day, BSF and Border Guards of Bangladesh exchanged greetings on BOPs along the International Border in Meghalaya.

In the Garo Hills sector which saw action as the war spread to its borders and history recorded the fleeing of lakhs of civilians seeking refuge in India to escape the horrific brutality of the pakistani army, the border guarding forces paid floral tributes at the war memorial, erected at Killapara, to the war heroes who sacrificed their life during the 1971 war.

The War Memorial at BOP Killapara, in West Garo Hills border marks the importance of 1971 war fought on the Eastern front as a handful of BSF soldiers heroically stood their ground in the face of an all out onslaught by the East Pakisthani troops. Despite being outnumbered the brave soldiers held on to the post and fought to the last man preventing the occupation of the crucial road link connecting Dalu with Tura, which the Pakistanis were desperate to cut off and deny the Indian army its movement of troops and resources during the war.

Remembering the supreme sacrifice of the jawans, a special tribute was paid to Late B S Tyagi, Commandant (Retd) of the BSF, who exhibited exemplary courage while taking on the Pakistan Army during the 1971 war with only a handful of men at his disposal when information came in that East Pakistan Army was fast approaching towards their sector.

Despite numerical inferiority, the nine BSF jawans manning the border post fought valiantly and repulsed two enemy attacks and dereby playing a crucial role facilitating the defeat of the Pakistani army and the emergence of Bangladesh.

The BSF men fought till the “ LAST MEN LAST BULLET” making supreme sacrifice and laying down their lives for the mother land.

Honouring the brave souls on the 49th anniversary, senior BSF officials led by Bhagwant Singh, Commandant SHQ BSF Tura, Karunanidhi Tripathi Commandant, 55 Bn BSF, Darbara Singh, Offg Commandant 75 Bn, Pradip Doley Offg Comdt 28 Bn BSF laid wreaths in the memory of the nine brave souls at the Killapara war memorial.