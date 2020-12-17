SSA teachers protest in front of CMO for release of pending salaries

TURA: SSA school teachers under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA) on Thursday staged a Sit-in Demonstration in front of the Chief Minister’s Office in Tura demanding the release of their five months pending salaries.

The teachers had in the past submitted a number of memorandums and subsequent reminders to the government for the release of their pending salaries. However, the appeals of the teachers were ignored by the government and their salaries from the month of August to December remain pending.

“As our five months’ salaries are pending we are facing immense problems to celebrate our biggest festival Christmas. Therefore, we are requesting that they be released within December,” President of the association, L G Momin said.

According to Momin, the Project Approval Board (PAB) was released for the different states by the centre in August this year and teachers working in other states are receiving their salaries as per the PAB. Momin questioned if that was the situation in other states, why the state of Meghalaya was not doing the same.

Momin also informed that a memorandum with regard to the demand is also being submitted to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma through the Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the All Meghalaya 4th Teachers Association (AM4thTA) from Garo Hills has also submitted copies of their reminders of earlier memorandums to various state officials. The teachers are demanding the enhancement of their salaries from the current amount to the proposed Rs 20,493. The reminders were submitted on different dates to Education Minister, Lakhmen Rymbui, Education Director, A Ch Marak and Principal Secretary of Education, D P Wahlang.