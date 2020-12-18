DC Inaugurates exhibition of self help group products in SGH

TURA: South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak on Friday inaugurated the Exhibition cum Sale of Women SHG products organised by BAKDIL and supported by NABARD at BAKDIL Training Centre in Baghmara.

Speaking on the occasion, Marak thanked NABARD for supporting the Exhibition cum Sale of Women SHGs products which will increase the livelihood of Women SHGs members in the district.

Marak also expressed appreciation to BAKDIL for facilitating the organisation of the programme. Lauding the bank for lending support to the Women SHGs to increase their livelihood income through production of local products, he requested the members to repay the bank loan regularly.

District Development Manager,NABARD, Kelchandra Chongtam who also attended the programme said that the exhibition would provide a unique platform for the Women SHGs members in South Garo Hills to develop direct linkages with customers, understand their needs and requirement and earn additional income through sale of their local products. Chongtam also said that the programme would help to eliminate the role of middlemen in marketing of rural products.

During the exhibition, various products of the Self Help Groups like Murrah (bamboo stool), pickles, local ghee, pottery items, local fruit juice, vegetables, traditional cloths etc. were showcased and put up for sale.