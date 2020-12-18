Recover GHADC graft cash: BJP to Conrad

SHILLONG, Dec 17: The State BJP has warned Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of taking up the issue of corruption in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) again if the money allegedly usurped by his supports is not recovered.

State BJP Vice-President Bernard Marak also reminded Sangma that the BJP was not blind what was happening and would not remain quiet for long.

“The chief minister can solve the problem by ensuring the money going into the personal accounts of his supporters is routed to the state treasury. Failing to do this will compel BJP to go to the media again,” he said.

“Corruption has made the GHADC employees and officials suffer beyond imagination. Salary due for 32 months is not something to be taken lightly,” Marak said, adding that it would be a dark Christmas for the council employees.

He challenged Sangma to prove his assertion that there was no corruption in GHADC.

“The chief minister needs to address the problems of the people immediately by releasing all dues, proving he can handle such a crisis and that his no-corruption slogan manifests through his deeds,” Marak said.

The BJP Vice-President quoted the GHADC Secretary, now in Shillong, as saying that the crisis in the council was at the mercy of the political leaders.

“It can be seen that the salary burden now lies with the Governor and two bureaucrats looking after the GHADC after the expiry of the executive committee’s term,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with the GHADC employees, Marak said: “The Garo Hills unit of BJP will request state party President Ernest Mawrie to initiate a bailout package for the council before the GHADC is scrapped on the pretext of failing to manage itself.”