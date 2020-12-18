NFR to operate Dibrugarh-Howrah special trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run two pairs of special trains between Dibrugarh and Howrah later this month to clear the extra rush of passengers.

One special train will run via Bogibeel Bridge while the other will run via Guwahati.

“The Dibrugarh-Howrah Express Special (via Bogibeel) will run two days in a week leaving Dibrugarh at 11.55pm on Thursday and Sunday with effect from December 27, 2020 and from Howrah at 6pm on Monday and Friday with effect from December 28, 2020,” an official statement here said on Friday.

The Dibrugarh-Howrah Express Special (via Guwahati) will run five days in a week leaving Dibrugarh at 6.40 pm except on Thursday and Sunday with effect from December 26, 2020 and from Howrah at 6pm except on Monday and Friday with effect from December 29, 2020.

Moreover, NF Railway has also decided to run a daily express special train between Silchar and Guwahati from December 24, 2020. The train will leave Silchar at 7.20 am and return from Guwahati at 11.55pm.

“The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website. Passengers are requested to follow the COVID-19 protocols before undertaking the journey,” the statement said.