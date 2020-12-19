Entry-Exit point at Umling to be inaugurated on Monday

NONGPOH: The District Administration of Ri Bhoi is working tirelessly to make sure that the Entry- Exit point at Umling is operational and inaugurated successfully on Monday either by the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma or Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, RM Kurbah informed that the procedure for both tourists and people visiting the state at the Entry Point will be the same as implemented earlier by the Government of Meghalaya.

She also informed that for tourist there will be a tourism app, those who have registered they can come, whereas those who have not yet register will have to register themselves on the tourism app of the Tourism Department of Meghalaya which available for download on Google play store for android device and App store for apple device.

During a visit on Saturday to the Entry-Exit Point at Umling, it was found that the facility has a help desk, a counter for pre-registered visitors/tourist having Covid free certificate, a counter for new registration for visitors, tourist etc, a counter for testing area for travellers without Covid free certificate, a report collection center, an isolation room, a counter for VIP/emergency, an infiltration cell and cafeteria/canteen area.

Few important information for travellers visiting the state is that all travellers are required to show their registration and a Covid Free certificate at the entry point. For those who do not possess the Covid Free certificate, mandatory testing at the entry point is required and the rates for testing shall be for Rapid Antigen test (RAT)-Rs 500/-, for RT-PCR Test-Rs 1000/-, for TRUNAAT test-Rs. 1500/- and for CBNAAT test, the rate is Rs. 3000/-

No registration fee or any payment other than the fee levied for testing is required for new registration. Those coming in for officials and business purpose and who have not registered can register by visiting www.meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid. For tourists, it is mandatory to register through the Tourism app available for both Android and IOS device.