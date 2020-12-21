Assam court sentences man to death for rape, murder of minor

GUWAHATI: The additional district and sessions court in Biswanath district of Assam has sentenced a man to death for allegedly raping and murdering a five-year-old girl two years back.

Official sources said the court pronounced accused Mangal Paik, guilty under Sections of 363, 376 (A), 302, 201 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and murder.

The horrific incident reportedly took place in the Dekorai tea garden area under Sootea police station in Biswanath district in 2018.

Sources said a case (number 206/2018) was registered at Sootea police station under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Speaking to the media on Monday, advocate Jahnabi Kalita said the court has awarded death sentence to the accused for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl.

“The accused person, Mangal Paik is a resident of Lokhra Burhagaon area of Sonitpur. He was a relative of the victim and had lured her to a place by promising her biscuits only to brutally rape and kill her. The victim’s body was kept hidden by the accused,” Kalita said.

The family members had lodged a complaint at Sootea police station and later police recovered the body of the girl and arrested the accused.

“The statements of 16 witnesses were recorded this year,” the advocate said.