India-Bangladesh border talks in Guwahati from Tuesday

GUWAHATI: The 51st director general-level border coordination conference between Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh will be organised here from Tuesday.

The BSF delegation will be led by Rakesh Asthana, director general, BSF, while the BGB delegation will be headed by Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, director general, BGB, during the five-day conference.

The aim of the director general talks is to discuss border-related issues and to enable better coordination between both the border guarding forces.

“The conference will focus on addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both border guarding forces. There will be deliberations on development and infrastructure work, joint efforts for effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs),” an official statement said.

The last BSF-BGB border coordination conference was held at Dhaka (Bangladesh) in September this year.

The Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for Border Authorities – 1975 envisage that there should be frequent contacts between the border authorities of the two concerned countries to discuss the matters of immediate administrative concern.

The meetings between DG BSF and DG BGB were held annually alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993.

During discussions between the home secretaries of India and Bangladesh at Dhaka (Bangladesh) in October 1993, it was agreed that the DG-level meetings between BSF and BGB, were to be a bi-annual event.

In the agreed summary of discussions during the meeting, it was emphasised that problems in the areas of mutual interests and concerns could be progressively resolved through close contacts and continuing meaningful dialogue at various levels.

Accordingly, DG BSF and DG BGB have been holding border coordination meetings twice a year alternatively in Delhi and Dhaka and the joint record of discussions of these meetings are forwarded to the Union ministry of home affairs after each such meeting.