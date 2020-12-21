JJM target for 2020-21 achieved in SWGH

TURA, Dec 20: South West Garo Hills district has made considerable progress in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) providing safe drinking water to more than 3,000 rural household through functional household tap connection (FHHTCP) and achieved the target set for the financial year 2020-2021.

An inspection to some of the villages covered under the scheme in the current financial year saw that the FHHTCs or individual piped water connections right at their doorsteps have brought about a much-needed relief to the villagers, who otherwise had to walk long distances to collect water from available sources.

The PHE department team in the district has been making all out efforts to ensure completion of works under JJM targeted for this financial year despite the challenges faced by them in the process of implementation.

Out of the total target of 13,072 households for the current financial year, 2,425 households have been provided with FHHTCs with progressive total of more than 3,000. Besides the households, schools, Anganwadi centres, health centres and community halls within the target villages have also been provided with piped water connections. The vision of JJM, among others, is to provide every rural household in India with functional household tap connection by 2024. The Meghalaya government, on the other hand, has set the target of December, 2022, to provide FHHTC to every rural household in the state.