Dy CM clarifies on street carol restrictions Prestone slams Ardent

SHILLONG, Dec 22: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday slammed former Nongkrem MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit for comparing the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre.

Basaiawmoit, a former HSPDP leader, had said the MDA was no different from NDA as he was unhappy with the state government’s move to ban street carols.

“The remark made by Basaiawmoit is unacceptable. The MDA government has got its own policies. We are for the minorities and the Christians,” Tynsong told reporters.

The deputy chief minister also criticised the ex-Nongkrem legislator for faulting the state government in allowing procession for immersion of Durga idols by following COVID-19 protocols.

“He should talk responsibly,” Tynsong said.

Stating that he never expected Basaiawmoit to speak in such a manner, he said the MDA has its own ideology, philosophy and style of functioning.

“A majority of the legislators including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma are Christians. It was painful for the government to take the decision of not allowing street carols in view of the pandemic,” Tynsong said, advising Basaiawmoit to refrain from making irresponsible statements.

“This is an attempt to create more confusion in the minds of the people. We are all out for Christians, for all minorities, for the residents of Meghalaya,” he said.

Tynsong clarified that the state government will allow churches to organise Christmas carols and other programmes provided they obtain permission from the respective deputy commissioners.