Guv meets Shah

New Delhi, Dec 22: Amid the increasing demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, Governor Satya Pal Malik today held the much-anticipated talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Although what transpired out of the meeting has not been divulged yet, it is understood that Malik conferred about the latest situation in Meghalaya arising out of the plethora of agitations for implementation of ILP. Discussions were also held on the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

Originally, the Governor was supposed to visit the national capital with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. However, with the latter contacting the COVID-19, Conrad’s plan to visit Delhi was scrubbed.