Police recover hidden ammunition in East Garo Hills of Meghalaya

TURA : East Garo Hills police have unearthed hidden ammunition belonging to the GNLA from Chipit Mongre A.bri (hill) early Wednesday morning.

“We received a source information that huge cache of arms were hidden at Chipot Mongre A.bri and we launched an operation to unearth the arms,” a police official said.

The operation was led by Deputy SP Victor N Sangma undertook a search operation across Chipit hill since Tuesday and attained success at 7:30 AM of Wednesday.

The operation led to recovery of approximately 47 number of .30-06 mm ammunitions suspected to be belonging to GNLA.

The ammunitions were brought to Williamnagar police station a case is being registered for investigating the case.

Efforts are being made to recover more Arms and ammunition, informed East Garo Hills SP Bruno A Sangma.