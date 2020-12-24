Bureaucratic rejig in state

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The state government has effected a major shake-up in the bureaucracy on Wednesday.

In a notification issued today, DP Wahlang has been promoted as Additional Chief Secretary with effect from January 1, 2021. Principal Secretary, Cooperation department, GHP Raju will also function as Principal Secretary, Labour and as Chief Executive Officer, Meghalaya Skill Development Society.

Commissioner and Secretary, Community and Rural Development, Sampath Kumar has been given the rank of Principal Secretary and will take additional charge of Health and Family Welfare, Social Welfare and Programme Implementation & Evaluation departments. He will also continue to function as Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, New Delhi, and as Commissioner, Investment Promotion Centre, New Delhi.

Secretary, Programme Implementation & Evaluation, SN Marak, has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary of the same department.

Secretary, Agriculture MN Nampui, has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary of Agriculture, Housing, Social Welfare and Health & Family Welfare departments. She will continue to function as Secretary, Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment).

Secretary, Legal Metrology, FM Dopth, will also function as Chief Inspector of Boilers and Factories while Additional Secretary of Fisheries department, SC Sadhu has been given the rank of Secretary and is posted as Secretary of Fisheries, Water Resources and Community & Rural Development departments. He will also continue to function as Director, Community & Rural Development and as Mission Director, State Rural Employment Society.

Additional Secretary, Arunkumar Kembhavi has been posted as Secretary, Programme Implementation and Evaluation department. He has been relieved of his function as Additional Secretary, Mining and Geology department. He will, however, continue to function as Commissioner of Taxes and as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd. and its three subsidiaries – Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Ltd. (MePGCL), Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (MePTCL) and Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (MePDCL).