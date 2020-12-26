Fishes found dead as river water turns blue

JOWAI: Many fishes were found dead and floating in the water of Lukha river in East Jaintia Hills which once again changed its colour blue few days ago.

Villagers residing along the river bank has informed that hundreds of fishes were found dead on Saturday morning and were seen floating on the surface of the contaminated river water.

The incident took place in between Khaddum village and Sonapur bridge along the catchment area of Narpuh eco-sensitive zone.