Shillong Jottings…

No delight for morning walkers

Morning walkers, joggers and bikers, habituated to taking the arterial roads in town, are an un

happy lot these days. Ever since the closure of the bypass and the consequent return of the heavy movement of lorries, walkers are no longer able to breathe clean, fresh air that Shillong is much known for. From Nongthymmai to Mawlai, the morning air these days is filled with toxic emission let out by the hundreds of trucks that pass through the town during the previous night and next early morning. Most walkers were hoping that the repair of the damaged bridge along the bypass would take only a few weeks. The bad news is that their wait for breathing clean air is going to be much longer than anticipated. Indeed, what cannot be cured must be endured.

When masks are no longer a burden

A college student who used to be reluctant to put on the mandatory mask while going out, and would often be required to be goaded by others in the family not to venture out without a mask, is a changed man these days. A month or so, he needs no more reminder or persuasion. These days he is seen voluntarily donning the mask without being reminded. Somewhat amazed by this new amenable attitude, his folks at home enquired of him, if he had been penalised by the cops.

The young man replied in the negative saying, “Maybe, I didn’t like wearing a mask, but I never went out without one”.

“Then why this sudden change”, they further probed.

The teenager explained: “All these months I used to feel suffocated under the mask. Not any more. In the cold outside, in addition to warm clothes, the mask helps me keep warm!”. It may be a matter of comfort, but it is serving the purpose alright.

Awaiting New Year with resolutions

As 2020, the year that filled us with trepidation, draws to a close, people seem sanguine with the hope that 2021 will be a shade or many shades better. But that’s not all. Many have even crafted out their New Year resolutions. The SJ team spoke to a few people to tease out their resolutions for 2021. Rimi Chetri is clear about one thing. She wants to travel a lot in 2021 because this year was a mess. “We were stuck inside our homes and that’s very annoying. So during my vacations I want to visit places, learn about them and explore them,” Rimi Chetri, a student of Lady Keane College, said.

A bank staff meanwhile is very keen on losing weight to ‘keep his wife happy.’ Vishaka Joshi of St Anthony’s college shared similar sentiments. She says she will try to steer clear of junk food in 2021 and also start a dedicated yoga regimen every day. A military nursing officer resolves to learn to ride and drive two-wheelers and four-wheelers. She says she’ll leave no stone unturned to fulfill her resolution while Namrata Talukdar, a student of Sankardev College, has a noble resolve to read tons of classic fiction.

As is the usual practice, many already have their New Year resolutions crafted in their minds and will only reveal them on New Year’s Day even as they excitedly wait for the curtains to fall on the jinxed year. What’s your resolution readers?

Big-screen surprise

Who would’ve thought Christmas would bring with

it the much-awaited surprise for film buffs. One

of the city theatres, Galleria, opened in Shillong for the first time since the pandemic struck. That too on Christmas Day!

A thrilled SJ team booked the first-day-first-show ticket to share our experiences with you, dear readers. The scene at Galleria was uninspiring. Not many thronged the cinema. Protocols were spot on: Everyone left a seat’s space between them; temperatures were checked; hands sanitised; and social distancing adhered to. However, on entering the theatre, the excitement on people’s faces was evident despite many trying to conceal it. When the movie started rolling it felt like every heart in that hall resonated in a single rhythm.

Of course this was a special moment for them, given the prolonged pause due to COVID-19. The crowd relished every second of the over two-hour-long movie. At the end of the day, it was worth the while for every person as each one seemed to have surmounted their doubts and fears.