Scholarship for sportspersons in WKH

NONGSTOIN, Dec 28: Sportspersons in West Khasi Hills have been invited to avail scholarship for having excelled in their respective field of sports in various events.

The District Sports Promotion Society, West Khasi Hills, has compiled a list of medal winners/achievers, those that have represented the district at the state-level tournaments or competitions.

“Medal winners/achievers, who have represented the district in state-level tournaments/competitions and are medal winners in their respective sporting disciplines, team or individual, for the period January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2019, will have to submit their supporting documents, certificates and photo etc. to receive the scholarship,” the District Sports Promotion Society said.

The submissions should be made on or before January 8.