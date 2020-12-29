Senior Assam Congress leader Ajanta Neog, MLA Goala join BJP

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Ajanta Neog– a four-time legislator, three-time minister in the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments during 2001-15 and Congress MLA from the Lakhipur constituency in Barak Valley, Rajdeep Goala joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today at its state headquarters here.

The development is construed to be a major boost to the ruling BJP in Assam before the Assembly election of 2021

The Congress leaders joined the saffron party in the presence of Assam’s cabinet minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, state BJP’s Organisation Secretary Phani Sharma and others.

Ajanta Neog –considered one of the most efficient ministers former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had in his council of ministers – had on Saturday met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during his visit to Guwahati, ending speculations about her next political move amid reports of her probable switch over to the BJP.

The former Assam PWD Minister, interestingly, was shunted out as president of Golaghat District Congress Committee and then expelled from the Congress in wake of media reports about her intention to join the BJP.

She had already tendered her resignation from the Congress party and also as MLA of Golaghat Assembly constituency.

On the other hand, Rajdeep Goala was first elected to Assam Legislative Assembly in 2014 by-election which was necessitated following the demise of his father Dinesh Prasad Goala, a veteran Congress man.

Rajdeep was re-elected in 2016 Assam Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, former Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) MLA Banendra Mosahary also joined the saffron party at the function at state BJP headquarters.