Assam govt issues SOPs for reopening elementary schools

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has issued comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening lower primary (elementary) schools in the state from January 1, 2021.

According to the notification issued here by the state education department, classes for students of Class I to V (lower primary section) would be held every alternative day of the week.

“In respect of (students of) Class IV and V, formal classes will be conducted every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. In respect of (students of) Class I, II, III, formal classes will be conducted every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday,” the notification said.

For students of Class I to V, the classes will start from 9am and end at 1.45pm with lunch break (mid-day meal) from 12.15pm to 12.45pm, it said.

“Considering the importance of continuous education, the government of Assam has decided to reopen LP schools from January 1, 2021. However, online mode of education will continue for students who prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school,” the notification said.

It further said that in-charge headmaster/headmistress of lower primary schools would supervise and ensure that the timings of the classes, serving of mid-day meals, maintenance of all safety protocols relating to COVID pandemic was strictly done and monitored.

“Residential hostels will not function until further orders in respect of lower primary (elementary) schools. In addition to formal classes, online classes will also continue if found necessary. Meetings in schools (formal and informal) will not be allowed in the educational institution premises,” the notification stated.

However, attendance of students in LP schools is not compulsory and subject to consent of parents.

“There will be no cultural functions, meetings, etc until further orders,” it added.

The state government had earlier extended the academic year till March 31, 2021 and subsequently from April 1 to March 31 every year primarily to make up for the loss of academic days and also to bring the session on par with the all-India level.

“The SOP is also applicable for private educational institutions as well as coaching institutes,” the notification said.

The education department also notified revised SOPS for continuing classes in upper primary schools (Classes VI to VIII), secondary schools (Classes IX and X) and senior secondary schools (Classes XI and XII)/degree colleges/engineering colleges/polytechnics/private educational institutions as well as government and private training and coaching institutes/universities.