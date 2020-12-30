Riangdo-Hahim interstate road project gets sanction

NONGSTOIN, Dec 29: The long-awaited road project from Riangdo to Hahim covering a distance of 37 kilometres has been sanctioned following the announcement of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma earlier this month.

The interstate road project connecting Meghalaya and Assam will be funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) under the North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) and is worth Rs 99.76 crore.

The Chief Minister in his twitter account recently expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for approving the road project.

On the other hand, Mawshynrut MLA Gigur Myrthong, while speaking to pressmen here on Tuesday, expressed thankfulness to the Chief Minister for following up on the developmental project in Mawshynrut until it was sanctioned and approved by the Centre.

Stating that the road will be a blessing to the people of Mawshynrut and the district as a whole, the MLA said that West Khasi Hills will turn into a commercial hub once the road construction is completed. The Riangdo-Hahim road will serve as a gateway for different businesses, he added.