Treat all states equally, Congress tells Centre

SHILLONG, Dec 29: Senior Congress leader PT Sawkmie on Tuesday asked the BJP-led Central government to be impartial with all states on the aspect of development.

Referring to the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam where he inaugurated some projects, Sawkmie said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government should follow their idea of “one nation, one constitution” as far as the allocation of funds for development projects is concerned.

“We can see that one part of the country is getting a lot of development projects. The same is not happening with Meghalaya as it is not ruled by the BJP,” he said.

Insisting on equitable development, the Opposition chief whip said the Centre was focused on Assam’s development as the state is ruled by the saffron party.

“It is very clear that all states are not being treated on a par as regards development. I urge the Prime Minister to have a look at Meghalaya. It is not getting enough development even though we are going to celebrate 50 years of our statehood,” Sawkmie said.

Stating that Meghalaya is lagging way behind other states in terms of development, he asked how the Centre could claim about developing the country when some of its states remained underdeveloped.