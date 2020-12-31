Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday ordered the imposition of night curfew in the national capital on December 31 and January 1 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The decision has been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus spread.

Delhiites visiting markets, malls, and other places to celebrate New Year evening and the first day of the year will have to return home before 11 p.m. However, the restriction will not be applicable on inter-state travel. People will be allowed to enter the city from other states.

It has been decided to impose a night curfew in the national capital to avoid congestion on the streets of Delhi on December 31.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in its order, “This order has been issued due to the crowds celebrating the New Year. There is a danger of coronavirus infection further spreading due to increased crowd. According to this, more than five people at one time cannot assemble at a public place. New Year celebrations will not be allowed in any public place in Delhi. Places like restaurants, etc., which have a licence, will not come under the purview of a public place.”

Delhi is witnessing a record decline in the corona cases. As per the latest figures, Delhi had 677 new cases of coronavirus. The overall tally so far has reached 6,24,795. Out of these, more than 6.08 lakh have been discharged while 10,523 have died. There are still 5,838 active corona patients in Delhi.

According to the Delhi government, arrangements are being made to provide vaccines to the people of Delhi. Three types of people will be given vaccine on a priority basis. The first among these are the health workers, frontline workers and those above 50 years of age or have comorbidities.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given the information about the corona vaccine and its storage. According to the Chief Minister, there are about 51 lakh people in Delhi who will be vaccinated on priority. For this 1.02 crore doses are needed. At present, the Delhi government has the capacity to store 74 lakh doses.

The storage capacity of the corona vaccine will also be increased to make it available to all the Delhiites at the earliest. According to the Chief Minister, in the next few days the storage capacity of the vaccine will be increased to 15 million doses.