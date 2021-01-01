Hek donates to children’s home

SHILLONG, Dec 31: Health Minister AL Hek has urged children staying in God’s Dream Children’s Home to nurture positive vibes and encourage them to be hard working.

Speaking at the gathering attended by children and others at the children’s home in Langkyrding on Thursday, he said that he would sweep the club’s market to earn some money to pay his school fees.

He also donated Rs 1 lakh to the children’s home. It houses 67 children; some are also orphans.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, he urged upon people to not be complacent in the coming year while also conveying New Year greetings to the people.