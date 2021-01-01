Saleng for entry-exit points in Garo Hills

SHILLONG, Dec 31: NCP state president Saleng Sangma has stressed on the need to set up entry and exit points in the Garo Hills region asserting that it has many routes connected with neighbouring Assam.

“We need entry and exit points in places like Tikrikilla, Mankachar and Dainadubi. And it would be good if the process of constructing the entry and exit point is expedited,” he said, while adding that these are sensitive places where lot of trade and commerce happens between both sides.

As far as ILP is concerned, Saleng said that the entire MDA coalition and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is aggressively pursuing the matter and mounting pressure on the Centre for its implementation in the state.

Recalling that several pressure group leaders were booked and cases were registered against them by the previous Congress-led government in 2013-14, he said that the MDA Government does not want such incidents to be repeated.

“We don’t want these things to happen to them (pressure groups) or anybody. We are trying hard for ILP implementation,” he said, adding that the system would prove to be very important, especially for the Garo Hills region.