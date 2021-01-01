News Capsule

Greetings

The Central Puja Committee (CPC) has wished one and all on the occasion of New Year while also praying for respite in 2021. “The year was different from others in many ways, but it taught us numerous important life lessons. We have indeed managed to sail through this year safely but the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. All we can hope for is that the coming year brings some respite and happiness,” the CPC said in a statement on Thursday.

The members of Shillong Cantonment Board Employees’ Union and Global Social Welfare Organization have also conveyed New Year greetings to the people of Meghalaya.