Umling entry-exit gate has many grumbling

SHILLONG, Jan 5: Tourists are divided over the Umling entry-exit point in Ri-Bhoi more than a fortnight after it was inaugurated. Some said it is a waste of time while others have no complaints.

About 150 people were at the entry point at 6 am on Tuesday waiting to complete the process of registration required of people visiting Meghalaya.

It is clearly mentioned at the gate that only Meghalaya-bound vehicles have to enter the entry point while transit vehicles to other states can continue with their onward journey.

Some tourist taxi drivers said the registration process and rapid antigen test (RAT) take at least an hour. Much of the time is consumed by the RAT, although the drivers do not have to undergo the test as they travel to and fro daily.

The process is faster for tourists who produce an e-invite and COVID-free certificate. Those without either have to download the app and generate the e-invite and go for RAT.

Every passenger who undergoes an RAT test is charged Rs 500 at Umling.

Some tourists said cab drivers in Guwahati inform them about the RAT and possible checking of documents of travellers at the Byrnihat infiltration check gate.

The entry gate offers no respite for residents of Meghalaya as there is no specific queue for them.

The delay in the process notwithstanding, none faulted the people manning the entry point. They have generally been polite and helpful, the travellers said.

“There is no harassment here for genuine citizens who have the documents but the Meghalaya government should set up more testing centres to reduce the waiting period,” a person returning from Siliguri with his family said.

Another person travelling to Shillong for a wage-related issue asked if the entry formalities were similar to the ILP system in Arunachal Pradesh.

A labourer was at sea about the e-invite downloading app and said the Rs. 500 charged for RAT was too high for him.

A tourist taxi driver was sceptical about the entry gate and felt the COVID test was an excuse to make money. “Tourism in Meghalaya may suffer in the future because of the entry process,” he said.