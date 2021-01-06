‘GHADC polls before Apr 16’

SHILLONG, Jan 5: District Council Affairs Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui today expressed confidence that the GHADC election would be held before April 16.

“We are hopeful of holding the elections before April 16 unless some extraordinary circumstances or situation crops up,” he said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik had, on October 13, imposed Administrator’s Rule in the GHADC.

The term of the current dispensation ended on October 18 but the state government postponed the elections owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.