Board exams: No decision yet on grace marks

SHILLONG, Jan 8: Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, on Friday said the state government has not yet taken any decision on granting grace marks or relaxing pass marks for students appearing in the upcoming board exams.

He lauded students for continuing with their studies during the difficult months of COVID-19 pandemic. Many students said they are faced with a challenge to complete their studies.

“We are equally concerned but life must go on,” Rymbui said and appreciated the teachers for continuing with their duties despite the challenging circumstances.

He said the government is aware of the difficulties faced by students and as such, reduced the syllabus by 30% and extended the academic session since online classes cannot replace classroom teaching.

Stating that many schools in urban areas have completed their courses, the Minister said as schools are re-opening from January 11, they can utilize this period by conducting coaching classes.

“We have left it to the wisdom of School Managing Committees, students and parents,” he said.

SSLC and HSSLC exams in the state are usually held during February-March but this year, the government plans to hold them from the last week of March.

As no selection tests were conducted due to the pandemic, the number of students appearing in the exams will be much higher than that of the past.

“Considering the time to be taken for evaluation of answer scripts, we shall have to make sure that the results are declared before CBSE and ICSE results,” the Minister said.

He added that the government will appropriately decide on re-opening lower primary classes keeping in mind the health of students and their educational needs.