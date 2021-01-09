Shillong-Kolkata flight to resume from Feb 1

SHILLONG, Jan 8: Air connectivity to the landlocked Meghalaya capital will get a further boost with Indigo announcing the resumption of its Kolkata-Shillong operations from February 1.

Announcing this on Twitter today, AAI Shillong Airport said that the resumption of flight services will be a major boost for tourism in the state.

The IndiGo flight operating between Shillong and Kolkata had to be suspended in March last after the pandemic gripped the country. It may be mentioned that Shillong got a major connectivity boost recently with the Shillong-Delhi flight services making its debut.