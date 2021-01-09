Rymbui proposes vaccinating teachers

SHILLONG, Jan 8: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has suggested the government to prioritise the teachers as far inoculating everyone with COVID-19 vaccine is concerned.

Congratulating the Centre for ensuring that the vaccine is made available in such a short span of time, Rymbui on Thursday said that apart from the frontliners, the central and the state governments should also consider vaccinating teachers.

“I wish when the vaccines are made available, the government will think of vaccinating the teaching fraternity since the teachers are the ones to look after children,” the education minister said, adding, “their health is paramount to us”.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya government has identified some 25,000 health workers in the state to be vaccinated in the first phase.

The first list of health workers for the vaccination drive includes ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

The government also has plans of vaccinating private medical practitioners in the first phase while police personnel of the state will be inoculated during the second phase.