Foreign currency worth Rs 1.04 cr seized, one arrested

Chennai : Chennai Air Customs department seized foreign currencies worth Rs 1.04 crore from six Dubai-bound persons while one of them was arrested.

The six passengers — Mansoor Ali Khan, Yakalik, Thameem Ansari, Mohamad Hussain, Yousuf and Abdul Rahman — were intercepted after they had cleared immigration and were proceeding towards the security hold area, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, on Saturday.

On searching their backpacks, several power banks were found hidden. On breaking open the power banks, various foreign currency notes valued at Rs 1.04 crore were found concealed inside and were seized.

One person Ansari was arrested as the seizure value from him crossed Rs 20 lakh, the Customs department said. (IANS)