State BJP team gets Delhi date for ILP

SHILLONG, Jan 10: A state BJP delegation, camping in New Delhi, will discuss the demand of Inner Line Permit (ILP) with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, GK Reddy, on Monday.

One of the BJP team members said they are likely to get an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh, is learnt to have assured the team of his support on their demands.

“We are yet to receive the final confirmation regarding our meeting with the Home Minister but we are meeting MoS for Home Affairs, GK Reddy, on Monday,” the BJP team member said.

He said ILP will be a key issue during the discussions.

The BJP team, which met the DoNER Minister on Saturday evening, pressed for the sanction of more funds in various developmental schemes.

“There is a market project in Mairang. We are pushing for the sanction of more funds for the second phase. It is named after U Tirot Sing,” the BJP member said.

On if they discussed ILP with the DoNER Minister, he said, “He (Singh) did not comment much stating that it is not his subject. However, he assured us of his support in whatever points that we will raise on the issue and talk about these with the Home Minister. We had requested him for his support and he said he is with us.”

The BJP delegation will also raise the issues of development and alleged corruption in the Autonomous District Councils.