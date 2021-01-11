Bike lifting racket unearthed by NGH Police

TURA : North Garo Hills police have unearthed an inter-state bike lifting racket and managed to recover more than a dozen stolen bikes.

According to police, the racket was unearthed after 13 numbers of bikes were seized in connection with a case under Mendipathar Police station.

“These bikes are suspected to be stolen from different places of Assam and sold out to different individuals through different agents of the said racket in Mendipathar area after tempering with the Engine numbers and Chasis numbers. The bike documents are also found to be forged to intentionally deceive the customers,” police said.

Meanwhile, in view of such rackets being prevalent, the district Police have appealed to all Citizens to properly verify the authenticity before purchasing any second hand bikes or vehicles from any individual, agents or online platforms.