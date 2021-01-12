6 hurt in Goalpara ‘shooting spree’; 70-year-old held

GUWAHATI: Police have arrested a 70-year-old man who is alleged to have fired indiscriminately from atop his multi-storied residence in Goalpara town, injuring six persons on Monday.

Official sources on Tuesday said that the accused, identified as Animesh Chandra Roy, has been arrested and his licensed gun seized by police.

The injured persons, identified as Ranjit Das, Swapan Das, Dipankar Das, Rinku Das, Moidul Islam and a woman, Gitumoni Das, were admitted to a private hospital in Goalpara town.

However, four of the injured are reported to be in a critical state and have been referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Monday noon when former municipal councilor, Debo Nath accompanied by his friends came to Roy’s residence near the Goyatuli old crematorium.

Reportedly, Roy had gone to Nath’s house earlier in the day carrying a sharp weapon. Witnesses state that the accused apparently went on a rampage thereafter, damaging Nath’s car, furniture, television and other items.

According to sources, the accused had also threatened Nath’s mother and wife. But after they raised a hue and cry, he left the house.

“The accused had fired two rounds of bullets from his licensed double barrel breech loading (DBBL) gun. He has been arrested and his licensed gun has been seized. Further investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the firing even as we suspect personal rivalry,” Goalpara additional superintendent of police, Amitabh Basumatary told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.