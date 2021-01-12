AICC to take call on state party chief

SHILLONG, Jan 11: AICC in-charge of Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath, is learnt to have told party MLAs that the party high command will decide whether or not the state unit of the Congress needs a new president.

Shillong MP Vincent Pala too said the AICC would take a call on the views of the party MLAs on the issue of changing the MPCC chief.

Chatrath, who was in Shillong on a two-day visit, met several Congress MLAs on Monday afternoon and heard their views on the issue.

Sources said a section of the MLAs was told that the AICC is likely to go for the election of the party’s national president and subsequently, it will take a decision on the issue of state Congress chief.

Later, Chatrath denied reports that the party’s incumbent state president, Celestine Lyngdoh, will be removed from the post.

“There has been no discussion on this,” he said.

During his meeting with the MLAs, discussions were held on strengthening the party organisation.

Chatrath downplayed reports of rumbling within the state unit and said, “The coming and the going of leaders is a part of politics.”

On whether the Congress was losing its ground in Meghalaya, Chatrath said, “Let the government function for five years and people decide in election. We will come back.”

He also denied that a faction of Congress MLAs was looking to float their own party. “It is not necessary what happened in the past (leaders leaving the party) will happen now,” he said.

Chatrath also held discussions with the Congress Legislature Party leader and working presidents besides other party leaders.

Pala, meanwhile, pointed out the term of the MPCC president was not over. “The appointment of a president depends on the circumstances. Unless he resigns, he continues until further orders,” he said on the sidelines of Chatrath’s meeting with state Congress leaders.

“Chatrath will convey the party MLAs view to the high command, whose decision (on the issue of state party chief) will be final,” Pala said, admitting that senior Congress MLA Charles Pyngrope had sought his support for the party president’s post.

The MP also said the Congress was gearing up for the 2023 Assembly polls.