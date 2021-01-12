State loses political stalwart

SHILLONG, Jan 11: Dhruba Nath Joshi, one of Meghalaya’s most seasoned politicians and the first non-tribal to hold the post of cabinet minister, passed away on Monday. He was 98.

He is survived by three sons and four daughters.

Born on November 14, 1922, Joshi had first contested the 1952 general election in Assam. After Meghalaya attained statehood in 1972, he became a member of the state Legislative Assembly after winning the election from then Shillong Cantonment constituency. He then represent Mawprem constituency for five consecutive terms.

Besides being the Chief Whip of the Congress party and the government, Joshi had held several portfolios such as Parliamentary Affairs, Weight and Measure and Animal Fodder as Cabinet minister.

After retiring from active politics, Joshi had held the post of Co-Chairman of Meghalaya Reforms Commission.

He was appointed president of the All Assam Gorkha League in 1944. He was associated with various academic institutions, cultural and spiritual organisations.

Condolences pour in

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma condoled the death of the veteran leader.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of six-time MLA and veteran politician, DN Joshi Ji. He dedicated his entire life in the service of the State and committed towards (Contd on P-4)

State loses political…

(Contd from P-1) the development of educational institutions. He also worked extensively for the welfare of the Gorkha community in our State. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the chief minister said on social media posts.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh also condoled the death of the veteran leader.

In a statement, the Speaker said the late legislator would be remembered for his oratorical skills and for actively working for the upliftment of the people of the state.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee expressed profound grief and sorrow at the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

The Central Puja Committee also condoled the demise of the seasoned politician.

“CPC mourns the demise of the six-time MLA and veteran politician DN Joshi Ji. He was a beacon of hope and peace. We pray for peace and comfort for your loved ones at this difficult time and offer our condolences to you all. His gentle soul will always be in our hearts,” the CPC said in a statement.

Former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling also condoled Joshis death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Dhruba Nath Joshi. The late Shri Joshi was an MLA for six terms and a former President of the Assam Regional Gorkha League. With his immense contribution to the freedom of India, he was a distinguished freedom fighter and a huge inspiration for the nation in general and Indian Gorkhas in particular. His passing away has made India poorer and the void he left will never be filled,” Chamling said in his condolence message.