‘Induct Ampareen as Dy CLP leader’

New Delhi, Jan 13: At a time when the chorus of unity has instilled fresh vigour in the Congress, several party MLAs and MDCs today demanded appointment of Ampareen Lyngdoh as deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

“This will effectively help the party to prepare for the next assembly polls in both Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills,” a Congress leader, who met AICC in-charge of Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath, said on condition of anonymity.

In neighbouring Assam where Congress is trying for a comeback, there is such provision in the CLP and it has immensely helped the party, they argued.

When contacted, Ampareen declined to comment on the issue saying it involves her name.