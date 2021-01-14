Push for Pyngrope as state Congress chief

New Delhi, Jan 13: Contrary to the assertions of state Congress leaders and Manish Chatrath, the newly-appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Meghalaya, many MLAs and MDCs of the party reiterated their demand for Charles Pyngrope’s appointment as the party’s state unit chief as part of the preparations for 2023 Assembly elections.

The MLAs and the MDCs did not come on record but in a memorandum submitted to the AICC leader, the Ri Bhoi district Congress demanded the appointment of Pyngrope, who is a former Speaker and an “active leader” of the party, in place of Celestine Lyngdoh, who allegedly remained inactive for a long time.

Chatrath had on Tuesday told journalists that he had not received any demand from anybody for Lyngdoh’s removal.

Earlier, MLAs from Khasi and Jaintia hills had sent a letter to party’s national president Sonia Gandhi demanding Pyngrope’s appointment in the post.

Opposition leader and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma, had on Tuesday said Lyngdoh requested the AICC to relieve himself of the post. Sangma had claimed that there is no problem in the party over the post of president and everybody is united.

Pyngrope and some other MLAs and MDCs met Chatrath on Wednesday but they were not available for comments. Party sources said they had reiterated their demand on Pyngrope’s appointment keeping in mind the Assembly elections.